Fire destroys second floor apartment in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) – Fire has gutted a second floor apartment at 1916 18th Avenue South in Moorhead.

Assistant Fire Chief Benton Hicks says a building alarm came in just before 2:00 a.m.Wednesday. While firefighters were en route, it was upgraded to a working fire.

When crews arrived, there was heavy smoke visible from the apartment building which is on the backside of the apartment complex, and there was a “call-back” for additional firefighters and mutual aid from the Fargo Fire Department.

Flames were showing through the windows as firefighters entered the building. They found the door to the apartment “hot” but were able to enter and extinguish the fire. There was heavy smoke through the second-floor hallway.

There were no injuries. One family is displaced.

A deputy fire marshal has been called in to investigate the cause.