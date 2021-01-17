West Fargo Family Displaced, Loses Pets In Fire

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Family pets are lost to fire in a West Fargo mobile home.

Crews dispatched around 12:30 Sunday afternoon to 429 B Street on a report of a structure fire.

They arrived to find the home in flames.

No one was home at the time.

Fire officials tells us there is significant damage and a number of house pets were killed.

The family will not be able to live there for the time being.

The cause of the fire and amount of damage is still being determined.

The West Fargo Fire Department was assisted by the West Fargo Rural Fire Department, the Salvation Army and the West Fargo Police Department.