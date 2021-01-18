Minnesota launches vaccine distribution pilot project

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) – Minnesota is launching a COVID-19 vaccine pilot program that partners with local public health and school districts.

Gov. Tim Walz says the program will initially serve adults 65 or older, as well as teachers, school staff, and child care workers.

Walz says the program will be the foundation for mass vaccination clinics once the federal government increases vaccine supplies. There is a very limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota.

Eligible Minnesotans will be able to schedule an appointment at one of the nine pilot sites launching around the state.

Sites will begin offering vaccines on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday of this week.

There are nine sites including Fergus Falls and Thief River Falls.

