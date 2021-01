Fire damages south Fargo home

FARGO (KVRR) – Two people were able to escape after a fire broke out in a bedroom in a south Fargo home.

Firefighters responded to the 500 block of 9th street South just after 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

When firefighters arrived, smoke was coming out of a second-story window. Crews evacuated two people inside the home along with their pets.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

The Red Cross is helping find temporary shelter for the residents.