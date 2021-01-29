North Dakota’s newly reduced Covid-19 risk level is letting the Red River Valley Boat Show sail back on in to the Fargodome this weekend.

It’s the first major public event at the Dome since the pandemic struck in our region last March.

Organizers say if you go, you need to wear a mask, and keep at least a six-foot distance away from people who aren’t from your household as much as possible. .

Show workers also plan to disinfect the boats and other surfaces between visits from guests.

They’re anticipating a lot of interest from the public this weekend.

They say that may be driven in part because recreational boat sales spiked as social distancing became necessary during the pandemic, and families started looking to that and to other outdoor gear as a way to stay entertained.

The Boat Show’s Barry Cenaiko Zoomed in live with the Morning Show to talk about the first post-pandemic show launch since last March, and what to expect if you decide to check it out in person yourself.