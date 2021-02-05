LIVE: National Wear Red Day

Wear your heart on your sleeve. Raise heart disease awareness in our home community.

You’d think this pandemic would have put enough emphasis on our physical well-being that we’d all learned to look after ourselves a little bit better by now.

But this year, in spite of the ongoing threat of Covid-19, the numbers are very clear that we still have a ways to go when it comes to taking care of our hearts.

According to the American Heart Association, more women died from heart disease than they did from the novel coronavirus.

More Americans overall died from heart disease than from Covid-19.

That’s why it’s time to wear our hearts on our sleeves and show the women in our lives we care about their heart health.

February 5th is National Wear Red Day, and the American Heart Association’s Chrissy Meyer has some great ways to get you motivated to take some new steps toward better heart health starting now.

She Zoomed in live with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to share some more surprising statistics about heart disease and women (did you know nearly 45 percent of women 20 and older are living with some sort of heart disease?) and how we can put our hearts into the fight against heart disease in the United States.

https://www.heart.org/