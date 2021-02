Fire Contained To Garage in Grand Forks, Damage at $50,000

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — An early morning garage fire causes $50,000 in damage to a house in Grand Forks.

Crews were called around 2 a.m. to 5680 East Prairiewood Drive for a structure fire.

They were able to contain the fire and smoke damage to the garage.

The cause is currently under investigation.

The people living in the house were able to get back into their home this morning.