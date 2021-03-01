Man Changes Plea To Guilty In Deadly Drug Involved Shooting Last May

FARGO, N.D. — A man charged with murder in a drug involved shooting in north Fargo last May changes his plea to guilty.

Reng Ayong plead guilty to a charge of murder-extreme indifference while robbery, theft and other charges were dropped.

He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Ayong admitted to shooting and killing 39-year-old Anquine White of Fargo.

Lee Fry was also shot but survived.

Police say White and Darrell Simmons were planning to buy meth from Ayong.

Simmons was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiracy to deliver meth.

In November, the robbery charge was dropped and he pleaded guilty to the drug charge and was given 10 years in prison.