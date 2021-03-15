LIVE: HOPE Inc. Back on the Ice for Sled Hockey Jamboree

Getting iced out of competitive play time by Covid is no fun.

It’s hard to believe, but last time we took to the ice for our annual comeuppance by the incredible adaptive athletes of HOPE Inc., it was one ENTIRE year ago.

Against all odds (and with the help of some ringers from HOPE Inc.’s competitive sled hockey athletes playing on our side), we won that match in early March 2020.

We were proud, and a bit sore, to be part of the nonprofit’s yearly fundraiser.

We had no idea that heading out of the arena how long it would be until we could gather again.

Right after that win for our station, the country started losing out big against the emerging threat of the coronavirus — and events everywhere started to shut down.

HOPE Inc.’s were no exception.

Many of their wheelchair athletes are also facing underlying health conditions, and they’ve had to play it extra safe while the pandemic raged across the region.

And now, after a long year of staying home, staying safe, and staying away from competitive play to fight Covid-19 instead, they’re heading back out onto the ice for this weekend’s Sled Hockey Jamboree.

They’re playing this Friday, March 19th through Sunday the 21st at the Angels Arena in Fargo.

HOPE Inc.’s Bill Grommesh Zoomed in live with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to talk about what the past year has been like for their adaptive athletes, what kind of Covid precautions they’re still taking, and what to expect out of this weekend’s Jamboree.