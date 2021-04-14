Gov. Walz Extends Minnesota’s Peacetime Emergency for 14th Month

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz is extending the peacetime emergency for another month in Minnesota.

The federal government and 46 other states remain in a state of emergency.

Walz says the state is continuing to work to outpace the spread of variants by getting the vaccine to all Minnesotans.

He says he is not considering new restrictions.

It’s the 14th month of the emergency due to COVID.

Republican lawmakers who control the state Senate continue to try and rein in or end the Democratic governor’s orders.

But the DFL has control of the state house and efforts to end the emergency powers have gone nowhere.