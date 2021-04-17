Hope, Inc. hosts basketball program for children of all abilities

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – It’s basketball on wheels.

“They deserve the same opportunity any other child does,” said Hope, Inc. Recreation Director Bill Grommseth. “It’s just great to see the kids together forming friendship,” he went on to say.

Basketball is a universal sport that everyone can participate in. Hope, Inc. is making sure that every child has that chance to be a part of a team.

The organization has started up its spring wheelchair basketball program for kids to play with the orange ball and learn some skills.

“Teamwork, sportsmanship, communication as well as improving their fitness,” Grommseth mentioned.

The program gives parents the chance to bond with the kids in a supportive active way while also teaching them life skills to use outside of basketball.

One parent said her son has become more independent and confident. “I just heard him say today I’m getting better at wheelchair basketball. This has been a great safe environment for him to try and do sports and to build up lots of confidence,” Melissa Robbins said.

Hope, Inc. is living up to its name by giving the inspiration that they can do anything they put their minds to and be successful at it.

“We work with any ability, all physical abilities, we make sure to find success so just come out and give it a try if your a little bit nervous or your child is, come out and just watch the first time,” Grommseth said.

The program will have a fundraiser in Grand Forks in May.