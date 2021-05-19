Clay County Joint Power Commission honors local first responders

DILWORTH, Minn. (KVRR) – The Clay County Joint Power Commission comes together in support of local firefighters and EMTs.

As city leaders gather to recognize local first responders, fallen law enforcement members are not forgotten.

“Yesterday we’re all aware that we lost a brother in our family so at this time, I’d like to just ask everyone to take a moment of silence in honor of Lt. Adam Gustafson with the West Fargo Police Department,” said Dilworth Fire Chief Mark Empting during the ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

In honor of National Emergency Medical Services Week, representatives from Dilworth, Moorhead and Clay County are proclaiming Friday “Fire and Emergency Medical Services Appreciation Day.”

“To the men and women who rush into our house when everyone is rushing out and those that provide us the greatest aid when the need is the greatest,” Dilworth Mayor Chad Olson said.

Last year, the Moorhead Fire Department responded to more than 4,300 service calls. “Obviously, they were quite busy,” added Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson. “Further, in 2021, we’ve already or will be participating in joint training operations with Fargo and West Fargo Fire Departments for active shooter incidences, water rescue operations and multiple fire alarms.”

In honor of the proclamation, everyone in Clay County is encouraged to thank a local fire department or EMS agency and wear red on Friday in honor of those who protect and serve the community.

Olson emphasized, “To all of the brave men and women who protect us through their diligent efforts, their time, their talents and their commitment to community service; on behalf of Clay County’s Joint Power Commission, thank you all very much.”

This marks the 46th annual National EMS Week.