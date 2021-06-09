Fire destroys abandoned house, dumpster fires ‘suspicious’

courtesy, KFGO

FARGO (KVRR) – Fire gutted a flood buy-out home near the Red River in Fargo.

Firefighters responded shortly after midnight Wednesday to the 3600-block of River Drive South.

Fire Captain Ryan Biergutz says the house fire was called in as a grass fire after somebody saw flames through trees that surround the house.

Strong winds were also whipping embers around.

The abandoned house was fully involved with flames going through the roof. Firefighters say it was too dangerous to go inside the house.

Meanwhile, Fargo fire investigators say they’re treating a series of overnight dumpster fires as suspicious due to their nature and proximity. All five fires were within a few blocks of each other on the city’s south side.