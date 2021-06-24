Pet Connection: Meet Bowie

He's a star, man.

Bowie the German Shepherd is as strikingly handsome as late rock star David Bowie.

He’s a cuddler, a good canine citizen on walks, a great player of tug of war and an intrepid explorer of all backyards.

He’s five years old, so he’s been around long enough to get some great manners and to love human companions.

Amazingly, though, beautiful Bowie is still without a forever home, after 245 days in the care of Homeward Animal Shelter.

He needs to be an only pet, since he wants to save all his love for you.

Homeward’s Heather Kleftstad introduces us to Bowie’s charms and explains why if bringing this big guy home on a permanent basis isn’t an option, fostering just might be, instead.

For more information:

https://www.homewardonline.org/available-pets/available-dogs/