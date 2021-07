Smoke fills West Fargo during garage fire

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fire crews are on scene of a fire in the 5300 block of 8th Street West in West Fargo.

The initial call was for a vehicle on fire inside a garage attached to a house. It was reported after 8:00 Thursday night in an area near Legacy Elementary School.

We’ll pass along more information when we get it.