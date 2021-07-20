LIVE: United Way School Supply Drive Only Halfway to Goal

Where there's a will, there's a way.

It’s one of the most important annual academic fundraisers in the Cass-Clay county area.

And unfortunately, with just three days to go, this year’s United Way of Cass-Clay school supply drive is only halfway to its goal.

United Way officials are working to collect and distribute six thousand backpacks filled with fresh school supplies this year.

The fundraiser wraps up July 23rd, which is right around the corner.

Officials say having a fresh supply of pens, paper, binders, et cetera each school year is critical in helping kids learn.

And this year, faced with uncertainty over the ongoing pandemic, students need all the help they can get.

The American Academy of Pediatrics just recommended all kids, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, re-mask for school this year.

Kids under 12 still don’t have vaccine access, and the earliest it will likely become available is September.

United Way’s Tiffany McShane Zoomed in live on the Morning Show to talk with us about how your donation of supplies or money can help ease the pressure on families feeling the financial pinch of the long pandemic, and how it can help a student in your community start the school year with one less thing to worry about.