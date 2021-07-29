LIVE: The Return of the Honor Flights

We're flying high on this welcome news.

It’s the news we’ve been waiting for.

Our region’s honor flights are set to return this spring, after more than a year-and-a-half hiatus on hold to protect the health and lives of the service members they honor.

The national organizers for the North Dakota and Minnesota veterans’ group made a tough decision at the start of the pandemic to postpone the flights to Washington D.C.

It was a difficult call, according to Nd/MN Honor Flight’s Lori Ishaug, given that the often-advanced age of many of their veterans meant they risked missing their chance to see the monuments raised in their honor.

And they have lost some service members in the year-plus of waiting for pandemic numbers to fall and vaccines to become available.

But there are still plenty of veterans here in the region ready to head to the nation’s capitol, including some World War II vets.

And that means it’s time to get back to raising money to make it happen.

Ishaug and the Moorhead Legion’s Scott Moen joined the Morning Show live in-studio to talk with us about the big upcoming fundraiser this weekend to raise funds for three separate flights for veterans coming up this spring.

For more information about the July 31st fundraiser, including the Red River Zoo animals and other kids’ activities, live entertainment, food trucks, drinks, motorcycle and classic car run and more, check out the link, here.

https://www.facebook.com/veteranshonorflightndmn/