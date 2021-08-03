Adults Killed In Wadena County House Fire Identified

WADENA CO., Minn. — The names of two people killed in a fire at a home in rural Wadena, Minnesota are released.

46-year-old Michael Black and 42-year-old Paula Black died in the fire that was reported just before 4 a.m. Sunday.

Wadena County Sheriff’s Office says first responders found a 13-year-old with minor burns outside of the home, that juvenile was taken to the hospital and released a short time later.

Both adults were taken out of the home and responders attempted lifesaving measures, but both were pronounced dead at the scene.