Pet Connection: Meet Mac

Homeward Animal Shelter Cutting Adult Cat Adoption Fees To $25 This Month

Mac might be the closest thing you’ll ever find to a cat that looks like Garfield.

The orange tabby is nearly four years old.

He’s a sweet guy who would love a home with another cat to play with.

You might be able to get multiple cats this month thanks to Homeward Animal Shelter.

The shelter is cutting the adoption fee for all cats over six months old.

It’s only $25 through August 31st.

So if you want to bring Mac home, along with perhaps another feline friend for him, check out his profile by clicking here.