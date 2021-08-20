Severe weather, much-needed rain returns to Red River Valley
FARGO (KVRR) – For the first time in several weeks, measurable rain, thunderstorms and severe weather made an appearance in the Fargo-Moorhead area.
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10:00 p.m. Friday. Forecaster said there’s a possibility of 60 mph winds, 1″ hail and tornadoes.
A Tornado Warning was issued earlier for portions of Barnes and Cass Counties. There were numerous reports of a rotating wall cloud in the Enderlin and Alice areas.
KVRR Meteorologist Marshall Downing says the last measurable rainfall received in Fargo was 0.28″ on July 19.