Fire Spreads From Roof To Apartment Unit Near Downtown Fargo

People In One Unit Displaced After Fire

FARGO, N.D. – A two-alarm fire forces some residents out of their home early Thursday morning in Fargo.

Firefighters responded to an apartment building on the 100 block of 9th Street South just after midnight.

They found flames along the roofline of the building that had spread into the wall of a second-story apartment.

Some firefighters finished evacuations while others tried to reach the fire. They say it was in a tough place to reach.

Firefighters got the fire out about 25 minutes after they got there.

One unit is uninhabitable. The Red Cross helped find the two people living there a place to stay.

There were no injuries.

The initial damage estimate is $30,000.