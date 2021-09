Woman’s body found following house fire in Frazee

FRAZEE, Minn. (KVRR) – A body was found in a house destroyed by fire near Frazee, Minn.

Becker County authorities were told about the burned out house on Monday morning and it wasn’t known if it was occupied at the time.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office found the body of 79-year-old Delores Lubitz of Frazee during its investigation of the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.