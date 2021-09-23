LIVE: Pet Connection: Meet Drax

Drax-definitely-not-the-destroyer.

It was a super-big day at the Morning Show Thursday, because for the first time in more than a year, we got to do Pet Connection our favorite way — with a live adoptable animal and volunteer in the studio.

The aptly named Drax (because he’s built like Dave Bautista from Guardians of the Galaxy) joined us with rescue worker Savanna Leach of 4 Luv of Dog.

To say that Drax has a superhero build is an understatement.

The pit bull is all muscle from the tip of his nose to the tip of his tail, which is usually wagging.

He has the unmistakable huge pittie smile, beautiful brown and white markings, and a highly trainable, cooperative, and affectionate disposition.

There is one caveat: he only wants to love human adults.

He needs to be a One-der Dog, with no other dogs, no cats or other pets, and no children in the house with him.

Because of his needs, he has a reduced adoption fee.

If this super-dog is your speed, check out Drax’s profile on 4 Luv’s website for more info.

And don’t forget to check out the goodies at this year’s Silent Auction, two weeks earlier than they usually hold it.

Silent bidding starts tonight and runs through Sunday.

You can also go and bid in-person at the Holiday Inn in South Fargo starting Saturday at 5 PM.

It’s a major fundraiser to help out dogs just like adorable Drax.