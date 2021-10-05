LIVE: L’il Bitz Pumpkin Patch

L'il bits will love the broad variety of fall fun, especially the great big horses -- and all the pumpkins you could possibly wish for.

In Ghoul Morning Monday on the Morning Show, we told you about where to go to see some incredibly creative and artistic pumpkin carvings.

This morning, we’re helping you get your hands on pumpkins to try it yourself.

And you can find them at one of the top destinations in the Red River Valley region for fall fun.

L’il Bitz Pumpkin Patch just north of Fargo is a consistent favorite with the region’s families looking for fall entertainment along with their homegrown gourds for Halloween.

It’s been in operation for years, by the Hoglund family, who grow their own pumpkins on-site.

They’ve also got their beloved Clydesdales who are all ready to take families on wagon rides, as well as visit with guests for some face to face time in the farm yard.

With other fun and educational displays, an assortment of friendly farm animals, games, a haunted “graveyard,” a ninja course, a couple of different corn mazes and much, much more, it’s one of the best bets in the region just a few minutes’ drive from downtown Fargo.

Owners Mary and Garfield Hoglund Zoomed in live with the Morning Show to talk with Emily Welker about what’s new and exciting this year and how the pumpkin supply is holding up.

For more information:

https://www.facebook.com/lilbitzpumpkinpatch