Mask Mandate In Fergus Falls Stirs Mixed Emotions

Dozens of Parents Packed Kennedy Secondary School To Express Their Feelings About The New Mask Mandate For Pre- K Through Sixth Grade Students

FERGUS FALLS, MINN. (KVRR) – Dozens of parents from the Fergus Falls school district gathered today at Kennedy Secondary school to express their feelings one way or another on the new mask mandate for kids in Pre-K through 6th grade.

Parents wanted to know why this age group, medical officials and superintendent Jeff Drake explained it was due to the fact this age group hasn’t been permitted to be vaccinated.

The emphasis was keeping kids in school the majority agreed remote learning was detrimental to students last year.

“My daughter is in preschool at a different school, in private school and ultimately we would be sending her here over time. The private schools often follow the suit with the public schools so we don’t want to see that happen. I will not send her to any school that requires a mask I will not put her in one of those for that many hours a day,” Fergus Falls Parent Ryan Hintz said.

There were other parents who expressed these same feelings about pulling their kids out of the school system.

Positive Covid-19 cases rose from seven this time last year to 80 now.

There will be a big decision looming when the school board votes on extending the mask mandate or not on Oct. 20.