LIVE: Addressing Addiction in North Dakota

ND's first lady lets us in on the help and the hope that's out there for people suffering in the pandemic.

The numbers are in on addiction and substance abuse in the pandemic, and they are sobering in a very literal sense.

Drug overdose deaths hit a record high, with almost 97,000 recorded across the U-S for the 12-month period ending in March.

CDC numbers show those deaths went up nearly 30 percent from March of last year to this year.

And those health experts think those numbers may be underreported.

Experts believe the pandemic seclusion drew resources away from addressing drug use, and toward the coronavirus.

Seclusion, pandemic stress, and other factors play a role too.

And the numbers in North Dakotans show we’re part of the same trend.

Last year, the office of the first lady says, people reported 118 drug overdose deaths in the state, up from 79 the year before.

It’s clear we need help, and coming up next week, there’s a lot of it, all in one place.

ND First Lady Kathryn Burgum Zoomed in live to the Morning Show to talk with Emily Welker about next week’s “Recovery Reinvented” event in Bismarck.

It’s a free, open to the public, live and in person hybrid event that offers experts, resources, peer support specialists, naloxone supplies and training, and much more for people who need help.

For registration and other information, follow the link here: