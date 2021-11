Police say Dilworth apartment garage fire was arson

DILWORTH, Minn. (KVRR) – Police in Dilworth say a fire that broke out in a row of apartment garages Tuesday is being investigated as an arson.

At least two vehicles and personal property were destroyed in the blaze at 102 5th St. NW.

Crews were on scene for about an hour and-a-half. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters from Dilworth, Moorhead, FM Ambulance and the Red Cross responded.