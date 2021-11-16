LIVE: “Bonnie and Clyde” Comes to Moorhead High

Dangerous drama on the Moorhead stage.

They were two of the country’s most deadly, glamorous, and fascinating outlaws.

And this year, they’re coming roaring back to life through Moorhead High’s young performing artist.

They’re performing the musical “Bonnie and Clyde” on the Horizon Middle School stage now through the end of the month, and the show is an apt choice.

That’s because the story of Bonnie and Clyde, the robbery duo whose exploits on the run from the law transfixed the nation during the Great Depression, is a celebration of life lived on the edge.

It’s an appropriate followup to a year in which the beloved yearly high school musical theatre production had to be called off because of Covid-19 precautions.

This year, they’re taking extra steps to make sure their performers are safe.

Performers Harrison Timm (“Clyde”) and Ingrid Rygg (“Bonnie”) Zoomed in live to the Morning Show to talk with Emily Welker about the show and what it’s like to be back on stage under the bright lights after a year lost to Covid.

For tickets and showtimes:

www.moorheadschools.org/tix