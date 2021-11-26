Fire on Thanksgiving displaces Minot apartment residents

MINOT, N.D. – An apartment building fire on Thanksgiving in Minot displaced residents in four apartments.

Firefighters said the blaze started in a basement laundry room that had an electrical panel.

As firefighters first arrived at the apartment, they saw light smoke exiting the structure from a basement window. They quickly entered the building and put out the fire.

People living in the building evacuated without any injuries, but authorities shut off power to four apartments due to damage to an electrical panel.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.