Pet Connection: Meet Boone
He could be your "Boone" companion.
Boone is a handsome sweetheart with a shy personality that means he’ll need an extra helping hand to come out of his shell.
The good-looking guy really needs it, too.
He’s been stuck in the shelter now for more than a year and a half.
Specifically, Thursday the 16th is his 629th day with Homeward Animal Shelter.
No cat wants to be alone on Christmas, but that’s where Boone is — until someone, maybe you, gives him a forever home.
He needs the right kind of home; Boone prefers a quiet, calm household, with no children and no other pets.
He does great with fosters, and he really loves women.
With the right kind of cat-savvy pet parent, Boone is sure to thrive.
Check out his profile here and give sweet Boone a chance at a home for Christmas:
https://www.homewardonline.org/available-pets/available-cats/#action_0=pet&animalID_0=15548431&petIndex_0=0