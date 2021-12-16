Pet Connection: Meet Boone

He could be your "Boone" companion.

Boone is a handsome sweetheart with a shy personality that means he’ll need an extra helping hand to come out of his shell.

The good-looking guy really needs it, too.

He’s been stuck in the shelter now for more than a year and a half.

Specifically, Thursday the 16th is his 629th day with Homeward Animal Shelter.

No cat wants to be alone on Christmas, but that’s where Boone is — until someone, maybe you, gives him a forever home.

He needs the right kind of home; Boone prefers a quiet, calm household, with no children and no other pets.

He does great with fosters, and he really loves women.

With the right kind of cat-savvy pet parent, Boone is sure to thrive.

Check out his profile here and give sweet Boone a chance at a home for Christmas:

https://www.homewardonline.org/available-pets/available-cats/#action_0=pet&animalID_0=15548431&petIndex_0=0