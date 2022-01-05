13 dead, including 7 children after row house fire in Philadelphia

The fire was brought under control after less than an hour.

A Philadelphia firefighter works at the scene of a deadly row house fire, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Officials say a large house fire in Philadelphia has killed 13 people, including seven children, and sent two people to hospitals.

Officials said at a news conference hours after the early morning fire Wednesday that there were four smoke detectors in the building but that none were operating.

Firefighters and police responded to the fire at a three-story rowhouse in the city’s Fairmount neighborhood around 6:40 a.m. and found flames coming from the second-floor windows.

