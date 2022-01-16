One woman dies after fire at Grand Forks home

Officers were able to visibly see smoke and fire in the residence

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — A Grand Forks woman dies from her injuries after an early morning fire Saturday.

Forty-year-old Sarah Gatica was taken to Altru Hosptial, along with another person that was in the house at the time of the fire.

Grand Forks Police, Altru paramedics and Grand Forks Fire were called around 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning to the 2100 block of 10th Avenue North.

One of the people in the house reported that the door was hot and couldn’t get out.

Officers forced a window open to get the person out. When firefighters were inside, they found the second person.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Photo Courtesy: KFGO