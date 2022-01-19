Employee injured in fire at candy manufacturing plant in Perham

PERHAM, Minn. (KVRR/KDLM) – One employee was taken to a hospital after a fire at Kenny’s Candy & Confections in Perham.

The fire broke out on a piece of equipment around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

“The sprinkler system activated and extinguished the fire, unfortunately one employee was injured and was taken to a medical facility,” according to KLN Family Brands spokesman Robb Moser.

Moser says the employee suffered burns, but the employee’s condition isn’t known.

Perham Fire Chief Mark Schmidt says the cause of the fire will be investigated by the Minnesota Fire Marshal’s Office.