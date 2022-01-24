One person found dead in Valley City fire

Fire Chief Scott Magnuson says it happened at 925 2nd Street Southeast

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KVRR) — One person is dead after an early morning fire in Valley City over the weekend.

It happened around 3:30 Sunday morning at 925 2nd Street Southeast.

The victim was found in the lower level of the home after the blaze was put out.

The remains have been sent to the UND Forensic Pathology Department for Autopsy.

Police and fire say a large amount of fire and smoke prevented them from going into the home to search for people right away.

Firefighters stayed on the scene for more than 14 hours putting out hot spots.

The home is a total loss.