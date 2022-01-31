House fire in St. Cloud kills one, another in wheelchair rescued

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – One person died in a house fire in St. Cloud, another person in a wheelchair was rescued and a third person was able to make it out of the burning home.

St. Cloud police and fire departments arrived on the scene about 4:30 a.m. Monday and found smoke in the house.

Firefighters found the person in the wheelchair on the first floor and were advised there was another person on the second floor, but due to heavy smoke, first responders weren’t able to reach the second level.

As firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, an adult victim was found on the second floor.