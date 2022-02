Fargo fire victims identified

FARGO (KVRR) – Authorities have identified two people who died in a Jan. 26 house fire in Fargo.

The victims were 88-year-old Jean Clara Blouin and 91-year-old Myron Blouin.

Firefighters were called to 1418 2nd Ave. S. shortly after 5:00 a.m.

It took several hours to put the fire out. Two firefighters fell into a hole in the floor of the house, but were able to safely remove themselves.

The cause of the fire has not been released.