One person dead in Fargo apartment fire near University Drive

Multiple fire crews, police vehicles and ambulances were there to assist.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Firefighters find one person dead when they respond to a building fire in south Fargo.

Around 6:30 p.m., multiple fire trucks, police vehicles and ambulances were at an apartment building at 1843 13 1/2 Street South.

The fire was in the lower-level unit and was put out in about 10 minutes.

The Birchwood apartment building is just north of the Loaf ‘N Jug convenience store off University Drive.

There are no other injures reported.

Authorities say the identity of the victim is not being released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.