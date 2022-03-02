Arson investigation underway after fire set at Richland County Law Enforcement Center

There was moderate damage to the lobby area and smoke throughout the building.

WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) – Authorities are seeking the person who entered the lobby of the Richland County Law Enforcement Center in Wahpeton who is suspected of setting a fire in the lobby. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

For safety, all inmates were removed from the corrections center to a secure area, and arrangements were then made to transfer the prisoners to other jails in Cass and Barnes Counties as a precaution.

Sheriff Larry Leshovsky says searches of the law enforcement center, courthouse, and surrounding area for the suspect were done immediately for any trace of the person believed to have set the fire.

The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, State Bureau of Investigation, and the Richland County Sheriff’s Officer are handling the case.