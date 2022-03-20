One person injured in Grand Forks apartment fire

The fire happened at 401 North 12th Street in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — One person suffered minor injuries in a Grand Forks apartment fire.

Crews went to 401 North 12th Street shortly before 1:30 Sunday afternoon for a two-story, six-unit apartment building fire.

Firefighters saw smoke and flames coming from a window on the first floor.

They were able to put the fire out quickly.

The damage was contained to the one unit and people in the building we let back in about two hours later.

The person injured was looked over by paramedics but was not taken to the hospital.