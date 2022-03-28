Gunn found not guilty in fatal north Fargo shooting

FARGO (KVRR) – A jury has found a man not guilty in a fatal shooting outside a north Fargo bar.

Raymond Gunn’s attorney argued Gunn acted in self-defense and during trial suggested a “stand your ground” law passed last year by the North Dakota Legislature should apply in Gunn’s case, despite it going into effect just days after the shooting.

The shooting happened last July near the Loaf ‘n Jug on North University Drive.

When police arrived, they found Hayes with a gunshot wound and Gunn was nearby. Hayes was taken to a hospital where he died.

If convicted, Gunn could have been sentenced to life in prison.