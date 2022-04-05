LIVE: Take Back the Night at NDSU

The big night to back up sexual violence survivors is here this week.

Take back the night is back at NDSU.

For the first time since the pandemic struck two years ago, NDSU is holding its annual Take Back the Night march and rally against sexual violence.

It’s open to all.

The event features a variety of community groups to help support survivors and raise awareness against sex assaults.

Activists say just sexual assaults didn’t stop just because the pandemic forced us into more isolated lives.

Event organizers from the university joined the Morning Show to talk live with Emily Welker about what they’re finding on campus in attitudes toward safety from sexual violence two years after the last march, and about what you can expect if you come out for the rally this Wednesday.

