Minneapolis Shooting Victim Identified as Detroit Lakes Man

MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR) — Hennepin County Medical Examiner has identified the man killed in a shooting Wednesday night in Minneapolis as 34-year-old Nate Banks of Detroit Lakes.

His cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.

The circumstances of the shooting are not yet known

A woman was also shot and seriously hurt during the incident.

Banks was pronounced dead at the scene while the woman was rushed to the hospital.

It’s not clear what the relationship is, if any, between the two people.