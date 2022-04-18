Three homes damaged by fire in South Fargo

The call was to 2282 57th Avenue South, Fargo.

FARGO (KVRR) – Fargo firefighters are battling a fire in two houses side by side on the cities southside.

A house fire in Fargo quickly spread to another neighboring home and damaged the siding of a third home.

The initial blaze, at 2282 57th Avenue S, was reported shortly after noon Monday.

En route, fire crews were told that the blaze had spread to a neighboring home.

The houses on that section of the block are of similar design.

A ladder truck was used to get at the flames on the roof of the house where the fire started.

That home had significant damage and there were varying levels of damage to the other two homes.

There were no reports of injuries.