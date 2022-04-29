LIVE: “Star Wars” At The Fargo Theatre

May the Fourth be with you.

It’s one of the biggest fandoms in pop culture right now, and next month, Star Wars fans get to celebrate at the film that started it all.

“Star Wars: A New Hope” is playing at the Fargo Theatre as part of its Classic Film series.

Given the surge of new fan interest in “Star Wars” with the recent Disney Plus series “The Mandalorian,” as well as the approach of the recent Disney Plus series “The Mandalorian”, as well as the launch later this month of the new Obi-Wan Kenobi miniseries, it’s likely to be a crowded show.

The Fargo Theatre’s Sean Volk made his first in-studio appearance on the Morning Show after two years of all-Zoom interviews to finally sit down face to face with Emily in person to talk about how excited Fargo Theatre folks are to welcome live audiences back to in person.

Check out the interview to find out more about the May 4th event, and watch for hints about the special programming events they’re planning for Star Wars fans who attend.

