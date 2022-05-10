LIVE: Facing White Supremacism

You might think it couldn't happen here. You would be incorrect.

A North Dakota nonprofit wants you to sit down with someone who’s stared into the face of white supremacy to find out why hate still has a foothold in our community.

The event, called “Rising Out of Hatred: The Awakening of a Former White Nationalist,” features book author Eli Saslow.

In it, Saslow profiles a former white supremacist, Derek Black, who is David Duke’s godson and was raised inside the hate group before he later escaped.

He chronicles Black’s journey away from the hate group’s values and his realization he needed to abandon what he’d been taught.

Recent events in the metro show us hate is here too.

They include hate speech stickers and flyers being distributed, as well as a planned demonstration.

Humanities North Dakota’s Dennis Cooley sat down for a live interview with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to talk about why hate groups can target communities like ours and how we can protect ourselves and our families.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rising-out-of-hatred-tickets-154872970223?fbclid=IwAR1omxq_3P6SSH_DB-MccW5m34VqahsaARZov9FEXZ4V1Fw9Ynd_wH-0Ti0