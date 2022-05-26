LIVE: Pet Connection: Meet Toad

We're toad-ally excited about meeting this little puppy.

She’s named for one-half of one of the most famous friend duos in children’s literature, and when you meet little Toad the puppy, you’ll see why.

It’s clear from her cuddly and affectionate personality all Toad wants is a new friend to take her home forever.

Toad and her brother, Frog, came in together to the Homeward Animal Shelter.

She’s 12 weeks old, and appears to be some sort of hound mix.

Toad has a calm, quiet, laid-back personality, and loves to give kisses and cuddle.

Like all puppies, she will need to be spayed when she’s older, and will need someone who’s willing to train her for proper leash behavior and all the other good dog citizen conduct skills

you need to raise a fun, well-socialized lifelong companion.

Heather Klefstad came in to introduce us to Toad and share some puppy kisses and cuddles with the Morning Show.

If you think Toad might be the best friend you need, check out the adoption information at Homeward, here:

https://www.homewardonline.org/available-pets/available-dogs/