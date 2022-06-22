Window AC Electric Cord Failure Starts Back of House on Fire in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Fire crews encounter heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of a house in Grand Forks after the failure of an electrical cord on a window air conditioning unit.

The fire department was called around 8:30 Wednesday morning to the 1800 block of 4th Street North.

Crews were able to quickly put the fire out and reduce any further damage.

No one was hurt.

Fire officials say there is moderate fire and smoke damage to the house but a damage estimate is not available at this time.