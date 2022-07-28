LIVE: Pet Connection: Meet Marley

Looks, brains and personality make Marley quite a catch.

This dog’s pictures, and video, just don’t do her justice.

The girl with the sleek, shining gray coat and soulful light brown eyes is about as elegant a pittie as we’ve ever seen.

Marney is a 2-year-old pit bull terrier who came into the 4 Luv of Dog shelter from the Wahpeton pound.

Rescue workers aren’t sure about much of her story beforehand, but along the way she’s picked up some excellent manners.

She can do sit, walk on a leash without pulling, and knows how to be calm and patient even on an unusual adventure like a stint at the KVRR Morning Show studio.

She’s chipped, spayed and vaccinated, and she gets along well with all sorts of people, politely asking for pets and cuddles from her rescue worker and from the Morning Show folks.

If you’re as smitten with this beautiful girl as we are, check out her profile at this link: