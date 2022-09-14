LIVE: Lake Agassiz Pacers Supporting Inclusive Playground With Charity Run

Runners are hitting the pavement and the trail this year for a tradition dating back nearly 50 years

The Lake Agassiz Pacers are hosting their annual Red River Run this Saturday at 9 a.m. at MB Johnson Park in North Moorhead.

People can walk or run on a 5k or 13k course that combine roads and trails.

The group has been hosting the run since 1974.

This year, proceeds are doing towards an Inclusive Playground in Moorhead. The playground would be a place for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy time in the outdoors.

That spirit of inclusion is a big part of the Lake Agassiz Pacers.

Lake Agassiz Pacers President Charles Elhard says, “Kind of like runners. We want everyone to be involved in running so this is an opportunity to get everyone involved in play.”

There will also be food and a live band following the run.