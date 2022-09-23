LIVE: NDSU SAE Students Walking From Grand Forks To Fargo For Men’s Health

NDSU SAE students say they want to especially shine the light on men's mental health

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The drive from Grand Forks to Fargo can be a lot. Imagine trying to walk it.

That’s what the men of NDSU’s Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity are doing. Groups of six to 10 member are taking turns in a relay walk down old highway 81 raising awareness for men’s health.

They leave at 8 p.m. Friday. The walk is expected to take about 24 hours.

They’re partnering with the group Movember, and even have their mascot, a giant pair of testicles, walking with them.

Students say they want to especially shine the light on men’s mental health.

The National Institute of Mental Health says the suicide rate among males was 4 times higher than females in 2020.

Parker Wold, Philanthropy Chairman of SAE ND Beta, says, “I feel like that’s the biggest struggle with men in general is that we just want to brave through and smile, pretend that it’s not there, but that’s what we’re here for. We’re here to smile for you, be those guys who stand for you when no one else will.”

The fraternity is hoping to raise $5,000 through the walk. Click here to donate.